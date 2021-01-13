Former main opposition floor leader declares bid for Seoul mayoralty
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker and ex-floor leader of the main opposition party, declared Wednesday her bid to run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral election.
It marks her second bid for Seoul mayoralty after she lost to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon from the liberal side in the by-election in 2011.
"The opposition (conservative) bloc must win this Seoul mayoral election so that it can declare an end to injustice and reclaim fairness and justice," Na said.
"The city of Seoul should be built again," Na also noted, disclosing a range of campaign pledges to tackle housing, welfare and economic issues facing the capital, including construction deregulation to build more housing units.
Na declared her bid in a once-bustling restaurant district in Itaewon in central Seoul, which took a debilitating blow from the new coronavirus pandemic, a choice of venue apparently meant to highlight her campaign pledges.
"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan -- two leading countries in fighting the coronavirus -- are women ... their steely and sophisticated leadership is needed now, right here in Seoul," Na added.
Including Na, 10 candidates have so far declared their bid to run in the April 7 Seoul mayoral election on the ticket of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
The PPP is apparently seeking to invite other mayoral contenders from outside the party, such as Ahn Cheol-soo, to compete in the party's primary to pick the final candidate for the by-election seen as a major barometer of public opinion in the lead-up to the 2022 presidential election.
The Seoul mayoral seat has been vacant since the death of Park Won-soon in July last year. He was found dead on a mountain in Seoul in an apparent suicide after he was accused of sexually assaulting his former assistant.
