Samsung to unveil new shareholder return program this month

"In the past three years, the value of Samsung's annual dividend returns stood at 9.6 trillion won (US$8.7 billion), but in the upcoming years, there is a high possibility that the company will present annual dividend returns of around 20 trillion won," said Kim Kyung-min, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. "This is because Samsung has boosted its capacity for larger shareholder returns following an increase in its operating profit."

