USFK begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to more members, including S. Koreans
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it has begun administering coronavirus vaccines to a broader range of its members, after front-line health care workers were first inoculated starting last month.
"USFK began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis to all eligible USFK-affiliated individuals possessing a critical 'Fight Tonight' capability including key leaders, mission command nodes, and frontline units earlier this week," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post.
USFK received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 25 and doses were administered to front-line health care workers, first responders and its command team from late last month.
"Korean Nationals, KATUSAs and ROK military who fall within this group will also be offered the vaccine if they choose to receive it," it said. KATUSA refers to the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army and ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
U.S. Navy Korea also said on a Facebook post Tuesday, "Sailors, classified as first responders and front line workers, in South Korea were offered the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis."
A second shipment of the vaccine arrived here earlier and more will come until the amount is enough to vaccinate all USFK-affiliated population who are willing to receive the vaccine, a USFK official said.
