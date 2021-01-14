N.K. leader Kim attends celebratory performance after party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a mass art performance held to celebrate the recently concluded party congress, state media said Thursday.
The performance took place on Wednesday, a day after the North wrapped up the eighth congress of its ruling Workers' Party, which was held for more than a week since its opening on Jan. 5, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
"The grand art performance 'We Sing of the Party' took place with splendor in celebration of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium on January 13," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The performance was attended by Kim and other senior officials including Choe Ryong-hae, the North's No. 2 leader and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.
The KCNA did not mention whether it held a military parade after the congress.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)