07:16 January 14, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 wipes out 210,000 jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vaccine conspiracy theories spreading through social media (Kookmin Daily)
-- Expanded youth unemployment rate at 25 pct amid pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- Adoptive mother beat Jung-in knowing it could kill her: prosecutors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors add murder charge against Jung-in's adoptive mother (Segye Times)
-- Audit agency probing policymaking process for nuclear reactor decommissioning over possible illegality (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Immigration official refused to sign papers for ex-vice minister's travel ban because documents were bogus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushing to make law allowing compensation, support for small shop owners, self-employed hit by pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Mandatory business shutdowns to curb pandemic spread spawn question about their constitutional legitimacy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't plans to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to 40 mln people at public health centers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Commodities market on uptrend, headed for fresh 10-year rally: analysts (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Celltrion's Covid treatment found effective in trial (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korean job losses hit 22-year high amid pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Korea suffers biggest job losses since 1998 crisis (Korea Times)
(END)

