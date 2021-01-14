Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19 wipes out 210,000 jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Vaccine conspiracy theories spreading through social media (Kookmin Daily)

-- Expanded youth unemployment rate at 25 pct amid pandemic (Donga llbo)

-- Adoptive mother beat Jung-in knowing it could kill her: prosecutors (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors add murder charge against Jung-in's adoptive mother (Segye Times)

-- Audit agency probing policymaking process for nuclear reactor decommissioning over possible illegality (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Immigration official refused to sign papers for ex-vice minister's travel ban because documents were bogus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushing to make law allowing compensation, support for small shop owners, self-employed hit by pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Mandatory business shutdowns to curb pandemic spread spawn question about their constitutional legitimacy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't plans to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to 40 mln people at public health centers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Commodities market on uptrend, headed for fresh 10-year rally: analysts (Korea Economic Daily)

