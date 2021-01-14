(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 14)

The controversy over the Moon Jae-in administration's suspicious travel ban on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui is growing out of control. Evidence shows that high-level government officials — including Justice Minister Park Sang-ki, anticorruption department head Lee Seong-yun at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and the justice minister's policy advisor Lee Jong-keun in 2019 — were involved in illegitimately prohibiting the vice justice minister from traveling to Thailand in May of the year. The findings point to the possibility of collusion among senior officials from the Justice Ministry and the prosecution and an apparent attempt to cover it up. Most of the officials allegedly involved in the arrest of Kim at Incheon International Airport cooperated with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae in punishing Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, which later was turned down by a court. We are deeply concerned about their apparent violation of the kind of procedural justice so ardently championed by President Moon.