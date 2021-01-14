Go to Contents
N. Korea seen staging military parade: source

20:32 January 14, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appeared to have staged a military parade in the wake of its rare party congress, a South Korean government source said Thursday.

The military parade began at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and was in progress as of 8:00 p.m., the source said on condition of anonymity.

South Korea's military was also keeping a close watch on a possible military parade in North Korea, a South Korean military official said.
