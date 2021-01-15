(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 15)

Nevertheless, public demands for a special pardon will not subside easily, especially now that the former president's fate has been determined. Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the PPP has urged President Moon Jae-in not to be swayed by his "narrow-minded allies who demand an apology from the former president." After two former conservative presidents — Park and Lee Myung-bak — were jailed for power abuse just as general-turned-presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo were before, many citizens are expressing concerns about the state of the country. Some conservative voters even suspect that the ruling party is fiddling with special pardons for Park and Lee to win more votes in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections in April.