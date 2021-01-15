Seoul stocks tumble on profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dipped late Friday morning as foreign investors sold local stocks to take profits from a recent rally.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index tumbled 59.82 points, or 1.9 percent, to 3,090.11 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI soared 1.27 percent in the first five minutes, buoyed by a massive stimulus proposal by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that fueled hopes of a speedy global recovery from the pandemic.
Analysts said hopes for the U.S. stimulus proposal have already been priced into the market.
Samsung Electronics shed 1.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slumped 2.3 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 3.7 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.47 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver fell 3.46 percent, and its rival Kakao declined 2.33 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics moved down 1.23 percent, and Celltrion dipped 4.96 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 3.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,099.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
