U.S. extends safeguard on imported washers including S. Korean products
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States has decided to extend its safeguard measure against imported residential washers, but the move is unlikely to deal a harsh blow to South Korean tech firms, as they have already been producing them in the U.S., industry officials said Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the safeguard measure "continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy the serious injury to the domestic industry."
The U.S. has implemented the safeguard measure on imported residential washers since early 2018.
The move, which came in line with Trump's protectionism policy, was originally planned to run for three years.
Under the safeguard measure, a 20 percent tariff was applied on the first 1.2 million imported washers in the first year and a 50 percent tariff on machines beyond that number. The rates were adjusted for following years.
With the original deadline approaching, Whirlpool Corp. recently filed a petition against the U.S. International Trade Commission to have the safeguard extended for another round.
Industry officials, however, expect the latest move to only have a limited impact on local players, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.
Samsung and LG have built production lines of washers in South Carolina and Tennessee, respectively.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)