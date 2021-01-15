Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon orders KDCA chief to lead COVID-19 vaccination program with 'full authority'

16:35 January 15, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to lead the country's COVID-19 vaccination program with "full authority."

Moon gave the instruction while receiving a briefing from KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on her plans to administer the vaccinations through a pan-government program, according to presidential spokesman, Kang Min-seok.

"The most important thing in vaccination is maintaining a high level of trust," Moon was quoted as saying during the 75-minute briefing.

"Maintain trust by explaining the vaccination steps to the people in detail," he said, according to Kang.

Moon added, "I ask you to command all departments with full authority when it comes to vaccinations."

President Moon Jae-in delivers a New Year's address at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 11, 2021. Moon said his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all South Koreans starting next month. (Yonhap)

The president also urged Jeong to work confidently and ensure the vaccination program runs smoothly at all stages, from storage and delivery to administration and verification of effects.

Jeong explained that she plans to launch an interagency vaccination team by mobilizing all available resources from across the government, and create a collaborative working system for each stage of inoculation.

"I will make clear guidelines to ensure the vaccines are administered transparently, and prepare thoroughly through training," she was quoted as saying.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, the vaccinations will involve five steps, from approval and delivery to storage and distribution, preparation, and administration.

Moon said Monday that the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all South Koreans starting next month.

President Moon Jae-in (C) is briefed about vaccine research equipment during his visit to SK bioscience, a vaccine development company, in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK