(LEAD) Captain of bulk carrier missing in Indian Ocean
(ATTN: ADDS more info in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The captain of a South Korean-flagged bulk carrier went missing early this month while sailing in the Indian Ocean, Coast Guard officials said Friday.
A local shipping company reported to the Coast Guard in the southern port city of Busan at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 4 the disappearance of the chief of its 400,000-ton vessel that was traveling from Brazil to China.
A sailor went to the captain's room to call him for dinner but he was not seen anywhere on the ship, the company told the authorities.
No one saw him just before the disappearance and there is no sign of foul play, the Coast Guard said.
After learning of his disappearance, the shipper had the bulk carrier return to the area and search for him for three days. The ship failed to find him and is now sailing to China, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard is questioning crewmembers through the company and plans to secure the missing man's mobile phone and belongings.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the South Korean Embassy in Australia requested the Australian Navy to help the search and rescue mission after receiving a missing report.
The captain was suspected to have gone missing in waters 3,157 kilometers west of the Australian port city of Perth.
But as the presumed missing spot is too far away from mainland Australia, local authorities said they have asked vessels sailing in the nearby area to help the search operation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
(END)