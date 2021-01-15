Court issues orders in favor of Eastar Jet's rehabilitation
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Bankruptcy Court on Friday ordered preservation measure and comprehensive prohibition for financially troubled budget carrier Eastar Jet, setting the stage for its rehabilitation and sell-off through merger and acquisition.
The court said it issued the two orders as of 4 p.m., one day after Easter Jet filed for court receivership to find a new investor.
Orders of the preservation measure and comprehensive prohibition will prevent creditors from seizing or selling Eastar Jet's assets and freeze all bonds before the carrier's rehabilitation proceedings begin.
On Thursday, Eastar Jet applied for court receivership to find a way to continue its air transport business through M&A procedures, the court said.
Eastar Jet has had difficulties in finding a strategic investor since July when Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the low-cost carrier.
The Seoul court said it will seek ways to utilize Eastar Jet's expertise and know-how through M&A in consideration of the fact that the company has reduced costs through personnel reductions and disposal of aircraft.
In ordering the preservation measure, however, the court exceptionally permitted the repayment of commercial bonds related to normal business activities.
The court said the presiding judge in the Eastar Jet case, Kim Chang-kwon, had previously overseen Seongdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering's rehabilitation procedure, as well as its successful M&A deal, during his stint at the Changwon District Court in the southeastern city of Changwon.
Eastar currently has 18 planes, including two 737 MAX aircraft, and had 1,680 employees as of March.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)