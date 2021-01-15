Consular assistance law for overseas S. Koreans to take effect this week
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- A law designed to provide better consular assistance to overseas South Koreans involved in emergencies or accidents will take effect this weekend, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The Act on Consular Assistance of Protecting Overseas Korean Nationals, which will come into force from Saturday, requires diplomatic missions to provide swift and adequate help to nationals in the event of an accident, judicial proceedings or other scenarios, according to the ministry.
Under the law, a diplomatic mission must offer legal counsel or help to the person who has experienced an accident or is facing a criminal investigation in the host country. The mission must immediately make a report to Seoul about the situation and contact the person's family.
If the Korean national is convicted of a crime and jailed, officials from the diplomatic mission must pay a visit to the person at least once a year.
The law also calls for the Korean nationals to comply with the assistance procedure and cooperate with the diplomatic missions.
The law, meanwhile, allows the government to collect the assistance expenses from the national afterwards if they were covered by the government at its expense.
"Consular assistance does not mean that the country provides unlimited service," a ministry official said. "All overseas Koreans are advised to have thorough knowledge about the information concerning their safety in the region and respect the law, system and culture of the country they are in," the official added.
The National Assembly approved a relevant bill in late 2018. It was promulgated in early 2019, with a subsequent two-year preparation period.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)