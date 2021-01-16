Go to Contents
08:56 January 16, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- 8 neighborhoods chosen in 'public redevelopment' project (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- BOK chief warns of 'big losses' from debt-based stock investment (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Iran's vessel seizure goes hand in hand with U.S. nuclear talks' (Donga llbo)
-- BOK warns of difficult to handle losses from debt-based stock investment (Segye Times)
-- U.S. says N.K. nukes are biggest threat, N.K. unveils new SLBM (Chosun Ilbo)
-- The gov't has lost in war with Gangnam (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 8 neighborhoods chosen for public redevelopment, kicking off increase in housing supply (Hankyoreh)
-- BOK chief warns against debt-based stock investment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Childbirth grant reaches 40 mln won as provincial population dwindles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK chief warns stock market rising too quickly (Korea Economic Daily)
