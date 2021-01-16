Go to Contents
S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms

09:02 January 16, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday extended its current social distancing level for two weeks while easing business restrictions on cafes, gyms and other indoor facilities.

Under the new measures taking effect Monday, the capital area will continue to enforce Level 2.5, the second highest in a five-tier system, and the rest of the nation will remain under Level 2.

The ban on private gatherings of five or more people will also be kept intact.

In this file photo, chairs are turned upside down on tables at a cafe in southern Seoul on Jan. 6, 2021, amid the government's COVID-19 restrictions on dining in at coffee shops. (Yonhap)

