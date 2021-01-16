Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 January 16, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-8 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-7 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-5 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 01/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 02/-2 Cloudy 30

Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-3 Cloudy 10

Busan 07/01 Sunny 10

(END)

