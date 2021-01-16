(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 new cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported three new cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local poultry farms Saturday, raising the total caseload to 65, the agriculture ministry said.
The cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza were found at duck farms in the southern county of Hadong, the southwestern town of Boseong and the city of Gimje, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
Ducks, chickens and quails within 3 kilometers from the affected farms were culled, and a seven-day standstill order was issued on all poultry farms in the affected areas, the ministry added.
Since November, when South Korea reported the first such case in nearly three years, the disease has been spreading quickly among poultry farms across the country.
