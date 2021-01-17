Samsung pins high hopes on Galaxy S21 to boost smartphone sales
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. hopes to boost its smartphone sales with its latest flagship Galaxy S21 series that comes with enhanced cameras and seamless digital experiences at great value prices, the head of its mobile business said Sunday.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 family -- the entry-level S21, the mid-tier S21+ and the high-end S21 Ultra -- at an online event Friday.
Of the three models, the high-end S21 Ultra supports the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. Though the S-Pen will be sold separately, this is the first time that Samsung has brought stylus features, from drawing to note-taking, to its Galaxy S series.
Samsung said the S21 Ultra features its most intelligent and brightest screen, with a quad-rear camera setup, dual tele lens system and 4K video capabilities.
"From the ultimate experience of super-intelligent, industry-leading pro-grade camera and video capabilities for S21 Ultra, to a core flagship experience available across the S21 series, we look forward to offering amazing experiences at a greater value to our consumers," Roh Tae-moon, who heads Samsung's mobile communications business, said in the Q&A posted on the company's newsroom.
Roh said the company will collaborate with other industry leaders to offer seamless digital experiences on various platforms at home and even in cars, by allowing Galaxy S21 users to control various smart devices and open a compatible car's doors.
The Galaxy S21 will go on sale with a price tag of 999,900 won (US$910) in the domestic market, which makes the device the cheapest flagship 5G smartphone model from Samsung.
