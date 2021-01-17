Go to Contents
S. Korea officially invited as guest nation to G-7 summit in Britain

19:39 January 17, 2021

LONDON, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been officially invited to this year's summit of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations set to be hosted by Britain in June.

The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday (local time) that the government has invited South Korea, Australia and India as guest nations to the three-day G-7 summit set to be held in Cornwall from June 11-13.

The G-7 meeting normally includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

The invitation of South Korea to the upcoming G-7 was first made during phone talks between Johnson and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in November of last year.

South Korea was also invited by the United States to participate in the G-7 summit last year in the U.S., but the event did not take place due to the pandemic.

President Moon Jae-in holds phone talks from Seoul with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Nov. 10, 2020, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

