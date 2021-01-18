Korean-language dailies

-- 'Miracle morning' trend sweeps S. Koreans in their 20s, 30s (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- A 'tearful predawn delivery' of Gwangjang Market mung-bean pancake (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul mayoral election turns into 'real-estate election' (Donga llbo)

-- Bunch of money on speed scandal, dilemma of asset market (Seoul Shinmun)

-- House prices, stock market jump while the other side cries of job losses (Segye Times)

-- Textbooks read by 70 pct of high school students lack explanation of attack on corvette Cheonan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Outcry of provincial colleges, 78 pct of schools in Gyeongsang, Jeolla fail to meet quorum (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Battle in protective clothing with unknown ends (Hankyoreh)

-- Disabled people effectively confined under the name of 'protection from COVID-19' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 20s cries of reality, takes up only 4 pct of entrepreneurs in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gold eggs, gold apples: Hand-trembling grocery costs (Korea Economic Daily)

