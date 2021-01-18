KBO clubs scrambling to bring foreign players in time for spring training

At least, there is more clarity to the buildup to this season than the last. After completing their overseas camps in late February or early March, some KBO teams chose to send their foreign players home while the virus was raging through South Korea. As the situation here improved while that in the United States -- home to most players -- worsened, KBO clubs scrambled to bring their foreign players back to South Korea. Those had to serve their 14-day quarantine, and some players never quite recovered from missing a big chunk of preseason time.

