Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade low but trimmed part of their earlier losses late Monday morning, as investors went on profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 23.77 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,062.13 points as of 11:22 a.m.
Foreigners' selling spree led the KOSPI's downward adjustment since the last session.
The key index hit as low as 3,027.1 points in the first five minutes of trading but gradually recovered on institutional buying.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 1.48 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.18 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.02 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 2.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver fell 0.82 percent, while its rival Kakao edged up 0.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat, and its local rival Celltrion gained 3.34 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,103.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
