07:08 January 19, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon: Now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung heir Lee sentenced to prison for 2 1/2 years, creating leadership vacuum again (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon: Beneficiary fund for coronavirus desirable, now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents (Donga llbo)
-- Moon: Now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung heir Lee sent back to prison in 2 years and 11 months, sentenced to 2 1/2 years (Segye Times)
-- Moon vows to resolve housing shortage, come up with drastic measures before Lunar New Year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says now not yet time to discuss pardons, just 11 days after stressing a year of unity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee sentenced to jail, succession of collusion between politics and business punished (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon: Now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee's jail sentence casts cloud amid fierce competition for survival (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung again on alert without its head as Lee Jae-yong sentenced to jail (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Retrial sends Samsung's Lee Jae-yong back to jail (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon hopes Biden will turn tide of talks with N.K. (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls on Biden to move forward from agreement with N.K. (Korea Times)
(END)

