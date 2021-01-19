(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 19)

"Kim's possible return visit to Seoul is what we have already agreed on," Moon said during the conference held both online and offline for the first time due to the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. The President also said he believes Kim has a "stern determination" toward denuclearization. "The North wants the U.S. to guarantee the security of its regime and normalize ties with it." But Moon's remarks are directly at odds with Kim's recent statement that he would build up his country's nuclear capabilities, putting a first priority on military power.