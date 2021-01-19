(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 19)

Moon could do better in the press conference before he steps down in May next year. Given heated primaries expected until the next presidential election and his plunging approval ratings, he should have used Monday's conference to get the public behind him. To do that, he would have to reflect on his past performance. When questioned about his lack of communication with opposition parties, he said, "A press conference is not the only venue to communicate." But we wonder how much effort he really made to communicate with the opposition.