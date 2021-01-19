Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed under 400 for the second straight day Tuesday as infections sharply slowed down on tightened social distancing measures, but health authorities still remain vigilant over potential upticks amid partially eased curbs.
The country added 386 more COVID-19 cases, including 351 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 73,115, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Biden to be inaugurated amid pandemic, worst political turmoil
WASHINGTON -- Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the next U.S. president this week in probably a never-before-seen ceremony that will highlight the dangers from the worst pandemic and a political divide facing the United States.
Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the U.S. on Wednesday.
-----------------
PM urges public to maintain vigilance amid drop in virus infections
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday called for the public to adhere to strict social distancing rules despite a downward trend in the number of new daily coronavirus cases nationwide.
"We seem to have recovered a small level of normalcy of our daily lives, but COVID-19 still continues to threaten us from unseeable places," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul. The current third wave of COVID-19 here reached its peak on Dec. 25, with the daily tally reaching 1,240, but has been showing signs of a slowdown since.
-----------------
5 military-affiliated people test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Four military officers and one civilian worker of the Air Force have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Two Navy officers, one Air Force officer and the civilian worker, all stationed in the southern city of Sacheon, were confirmed to have been infected after undergoing tests following two earlier COVID-19 cases at their base, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Regulator plans to review 40-year mortgages for young adults
SEOUL -- Financial authorities plan to review mortgage loans with a maximum term of 40 years to help young people buy their first homes, officials said Tuesday.
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Eun Sung-soo unveiled the plan at a time when surging home prices make it more difficult for young people to buy homes.
-----------------
N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged the newly appointed members of the Cabinet and the ruling party to devote themselves to the country and serve the people like "God," as he held a photo session with them, state media said Tuesday.
Last week, Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the Workers' Party, during which it carried out a reshuffle of its ruling party leadership and laid out a five-year economic development plan. On Sunday, the North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) also conducted a reshuffle of its Cabinet at a meeting.
-----------------
Finance ministry to focus on reining in liquidity-induced bubble, debts this year
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it will carefully manage ample liquidity this year to prevent idle money from causing asset bubbles and increasing household debts.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance also said in its 2021 policy report that the country will soon draw up measures to increase housing supply, while continuing to curb speculative property demand.
