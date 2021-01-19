State lenders to offer $3 bln in loans for SK hynix's M&A
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run lenders and SK hynix Inc. signed an agreement to provide US$3 billion in loans to support mergers and acquisitions by the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, officials said Tuesday.
The Korea Development Bank (KDB), Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) and NH Nonghyup joined the financing deal, which aims to back SK hynix's future acquisitions of foreign firms, according to the Financial Services Commission.
Last October, SK hynix signed a deal to buy Intel's non-volatile memory unit for $9 billion, which includes the U.S. firm's solid state drive business and a NAND flash chip plant in Dalian, China.
Separately, the KDB, Eximbank and SK hynix agreed to set up a fund of 100 billion won ($91 million) to support local firms specialized in materials, parts and equipment for semiconductors.
