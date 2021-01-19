Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nuke envoy Germany

S. Korea's nuke envoy holds phone talks with German minister

18:38 January 19, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, discussed North Korea issues with Niels Annen, minister of state at Germany's foreign office, by phone Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The two sides exchanged assessments on the latest developments in the region and discussed joint efforts to help create progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settlement of permanent peace, the ministry said in a release.

They also agreed to continue consultations, possibly including an in-person meeting as the coronavirus outbreak situation improves, the ministry added.

The North wrapped up its eight-day key party congress last week, in which it vowed to bolster its nuclear arsenal and build "the most powerful military strength," showing off a submarine-launched ballistic missile in a military parade.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK