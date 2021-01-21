(LEAD) Biden takes oath of office, ending Trump presidency
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Joe Biden was sworn in to office on Wednesday amid historic challenges created by the new coronavirus pandemic and deep divisions exacerbated at home and abroad during Donald Trump's four-year presidency.
Biden took the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to become the 46th U.S. president in an inauguration ceremony that involved the least number of participants possible, with nearly no spectators.
Biden and his transition team had noted the need to keep this year's ceremony at a minimum, stressing the need for people to keep social distance as a way of preventing the spread of the virus, which has already claimed more than 400,000 American lives.
The need to keep it small and simple became more apparent after a large group of violent protesters breached the Capitol two weeks ago, on Jan. 6, just as the U.S. Congress was ready to certify Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
Areas near the White House and the Capitol have since been under a lockdown, with tens of thousands of National Guard soldiers expected to safeguard the areas until after the inauguration.
Ceremony organizers have said the traditional parade that follows the inauguration of a new president will also be held virtually this year.
Also making the ceremony different from previous events, Trump skipped Biden's swearing-in ceremony, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to boycott a presidential inauguration since 1869.
The former president left for Florida early in the morning after holding a brief meeting with a handful of his supporters.
All other former presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- were present at the inauguration, along with their wives.
Trump continues to reject his defeat, accusing Biden and his Democratic followers of stealing the election.
He, however, now faces an impeachment trial by the Senate, partly for his challenges to the election system that many courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have dismissed as "groundless."
Trump was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives earlier this month for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
While Trump's impeachment trial may reflect the wide political divide that still exists after the Nov. 3 election, Biden is expected to focus on unity in his inaugural address.
Prior to the election, the former vice president had promised to build America back better but has since emphasized the need to build a "better united" U.S.
While Biden is expected to bring significant changes in nearly every aspect, including how the U.S. deals with its allies, simply by giving up Trump's "America First" policy, his early top executive days will likely be spent on domestic issues, such as the pandemic, its economic fallout and racial justice.
Still, Biden has also underlined the importance of working with U.S. allies to restore his country's global leadership and to counter threats from countries such as China and North Korea.
North Korea has refrained from any major provocations, also maintaining its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.
Its leader, Kim Jong-un, however, has called for continued efforts to further develop the country's nuclear capabilities, along with delivery systems.
Biden has yet to offer any direct message to North Korea, but his pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said the new administration will review the country's entire North Korea approach.
"I think we have to review and we intend to review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it's a problem that has not gotten better," Blinken said Tuesday in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
He said the Biden administration will also work with U.S. allies, including South Korea, to deal with risks posed by countries such as North Korea.
"We can revitalize our core alliances -- force multipliers of our influence around the world. Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran and North Korea and to stand up for democracy and human rights," he said.
