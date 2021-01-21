(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 21)

The problem is that new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has very different ideas. Biden regards the Trump-Kim summit mediated by Chung as a "reality show without an outcome," and believes it only helped raise the North Korean leader's international stature. Asked about the North Korean nuclear issue in a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Antony Blinken — Biden's pick for Secretary of State and Chung's counterpart — said, "It's a problem that has not gotten better — in fact, it's gotten worse." He said he will start "a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea." We seriously wonder why Moon picked Chung, who brokered the botched Kim-Trump summit in Singapore. Talk about backing a losing horse.