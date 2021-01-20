Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 January 20, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-7 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Suwon 06/-8 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 06/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 08/-8 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 06/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/-6 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/03 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/-8 Cloudy 20
Busan 11/-1 Cloudy 20
(END)