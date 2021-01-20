Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #coronavirus

Navy officer in Seoul tests positive for COVID-19

10:41 January 20, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer based in Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected civilian, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The officer was confirmed to have been infected in a test conducted before release from quarantine, which he was put into following contact with a person who was found to have contracted COVID-19, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections among the military population to 540.

Meanwhile, a veterans hospital in the southwestern city of Gwangju said it will start receiving civilian virus patients starting next month. The government has been using medical institutions for military personnel and veterans as clinics for coronavirus patients.

Nationwide, South Korea added 404 new cases amid signs of a slowdown in the third wave of infections. The total caseload rose to 73,518.

Navy officer in Seoul tests positive for COVID-19 - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK