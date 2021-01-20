Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Daewoo Shipbuilding teams up with KEPCO E&C for offshore substation

10:53 January 20, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal with power plant builder KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. to develop offshore substations.

The two South Korean companies plan to make inroads into the overseas offshore substation market, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

An offshore substation refers to equipment that transfers electricity generated at offshore wind farms to land.

The government is pushing ahead with its plan to be one of the world's five offshore wind farm powerhouses by 2030.

This file photo shows an emblem of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in front of its headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK