Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning on institutions' profit-taking moves.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.61 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,104.27 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI traded choppy after the key index rallied 2.61 percent the previous session.
But the key index largely remained in positive terrain following overnight comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen backing a large-scale fiscal relief package to reinvigorate the world's largest economy hit by the pandemic.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor edged down 0.19 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors surged 9.11 percent following a 17 percent rise the previous day.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.46 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.15 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.4 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,099.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)