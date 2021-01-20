U.S. Amb. Harris says outgoing FM Kang is 'stalwart' in alliance
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Wednesday appreciated outgoing Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's contribution to the relationship between Seoul and Washington, calling her a "stalwart" in the bilateral alliance.
Earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in picked Chung Eui-young, former director of the National Security Office, as new foreign minister, ahead of this week's launch of the incoming U.S. administration of Joe Biden.
"Wishing Fair Winds and Following Seas to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha as she departs office. She was a stalwart in the ROK-U.S. Alliance and she elevated ROK standing in the world," Harris said in a tweet. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
"You will be missed, Madame Minister! It was an honor to work with you and your team," he added.
Harris, who took office in July 2018, is set to leave office Wednesday. Rob Rapson, the deputy chief of mission, will serve as charge d'affaires ad interim until a new envoy arrives.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)