Accomplice of online sex ring sentenced to 12 years in prison
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A military court on Wednesday sentenced an accomplice of a high-profile online sex ring to 12 years in prison, the Army said.
Private First Class Lee Won-ho, 21, was indicted for sharing sexually abusive content involving girls and women on the chatting app Telegram from October to December 2019, colluding with notorious ringleader Cho Ju-bin.
The military court inside the Capital Defense Command also ordered the public disclosure of Lee's personal details for seven years.
Prosecutors said Lee let Cho use his two Telegram chatrooms to post sexual material involving children and teenagers there.
Lee allegedly encouraged Telegram users to sign up for paid services in Cho's chatroom called Baksabang, and distributed and sold the abusive content.
He also saved nearly 5,000 sexually abusive items involving children and teenagers on his cell phone and hard drive, according to prosecutors.
Cho, the mastermind of the online sex ring, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in November and is awaiting a decision on his appeal.
