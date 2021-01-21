Go to Contents
Biden says will 'repair alliance,' lead world by power of example

02:25 January 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden promised efforts to repair his country's relationship with its allies on Wednesday, also promising to bolster its global leadership by the "power of example."

Biden made the pledge shortly after he took office as president, ending Donald Trump's term.

"We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges," he said in his inaugural address.

