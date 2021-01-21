(LEAD) Moon says new corruption probe unit should be politically neutral
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday stressed the importance of the new corruption probe agency being politically neutral and independent as he appointed a former judge to lead it.
He delivered the message to Kim Jin-wook, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), during a conversation right after giving a certificate of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"What's most important is neutrality and independence," Moon was quoted as saying. He added that the CIO should operate separately from politics and independently from other state investigation authorities.
Moon also emphasized the need for the organization to gain trust from the people and expressed high expectations for its role in advancing the country's overall investigative capabilities in cooperation with the police and the prosecution service, Kang added.
Kim went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing earlier this week and began his three-year term on the day.
The launch of the CIO is a key element of the Moon administration's drive to reform the state prosecution service accused of having excessive power and authority.
The CIO is tasked with looking into corruption among senior government officials, including prosecutors. It has the right to indict suspects, which had long been monopolized by the prosecution.
