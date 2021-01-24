LPGA not wanting to 'get in the way' of Korean tour when scheduling events

"We all really have the same mission. We want young girls to be able to pursue their dreams in the game of golf, whether that's at home or abroad," Whan said. "I want to be the most global version, most money, most TV and most opportunities. But I also know not every player wants to travel the world every year to play golf. Some would rather stay home. Together, with tours like LPGA and KLPGA, we're providing women with choices. You can stay home, have a really good career and make good money. You can step out to a more global option. If we stay in this together, then our members are winning."

