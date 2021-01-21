7 USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Seven people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including two service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here over the past two weeks, the U.S. military said Thursday.
Of them, a service member, two contractors and three dependents arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Jan. 6-19, while the other service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, on a U.S. government-chartered flight on Wednesday, according to USFK.
Five of the newly confirmed patients tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the two others were confirmed to have been infected on another test required to exit quarantine.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
All the seven individuals are now at isolation facilities on U.S. military bases in South Korea.
"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 643, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
