07:03 January 22, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Biden declares democratic, unified America (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, gov't seek to legislate compensations for small biz owners (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden vows to restore alliances, global leadership (Donga llbo)
-- 'Victory of democracy,' unified America is back (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden vows to restore alliances, global leadership (Segye Times)
-- 'Democracy is back,' Biden to seek unity, restore alliances (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Debate on gov't compensations to small biz owners hit by antivirus restrictions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden: 'My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together' (Hankyoreh)
-- America in new chapter in history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden stakes soul in unifying America (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global stock rallies led by shares related to 'mobility, carbon-neutrality, normalization' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cost-sharing deal needed quickly: Pentagon nominee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Two Koreas look toward new relationship with U.S. under Biden (Korea Herald)
-- Korea expresses hope for better alliance (Korea Times)
(END)

