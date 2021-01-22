(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 22)

Still, it was regrettable the President failed to find the outgoing ministers' successors from among qualified women, respecting various values such as gender equality, minority rights and social diversity. It showed the nation has a long way to go before becoming an inclusive and advanced society. As a candidate, Moon vowed to keep the share of female Cabinet ministers at 30 percent. He held the promise upon inauguration by appointing five female ministers, compared with one to three female Cabinet members in previous administrations. We hope the latest fall in the proportion of female ministers is a temporary phenomenon. President Moon ought to recruit more women if and when he carries out another ministerial shakeup.