Seoul stocks turn higher late Fri. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned higher late Friday morning, led by strong advances in tech large caps.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.52 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,178.36 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key index opened nearly flat as the previous session's record finish over the U.S. presidential inauguration increased valuation pressure.
Internet portal giant Naver surged 7.75 percent, and its rival Kakao jumped 4.3 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.11 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.76 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.1 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 2.15 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion rose 0.64 percent, but leading automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,101.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.15 won from the previous session's close.
