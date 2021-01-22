GS Engineering & Construction Q4 operating earnings up 12.8 pct. to 205.7 bln won
15:37 January 22, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Friday estimated its fourth-quarter operating profit at 205.7 billion won (US$186.5 million), up 12.8 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 0.7 percent to 2.81 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)