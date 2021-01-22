S. Korea welcomes U.S. decision to remain in WHO
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomes the U.S. decision to remain as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), the foreign ministry said Friday.
"Our government welcomes the U.S. government's retraction of its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
"We hope to expand cooperation with the U.S. government to overcome the public health crisis stemming from COVID-19 and strengthen the global health governance centering on the WHO," he said.
The Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday (U.S. time) that it would reverse former President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the global health body.
The U.S. is allowed to retain its WHO membership as it reversed its withdrawal decision before it was set to take effect in July.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)