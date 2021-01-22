Yonhap News Summary
Online platform operators to face stern measures over unfair biz practices: regulator
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Friday it will seek to take punitive actions against unfair business activity by online platform operators in a bid to protect contractors and consumers.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) plans to submit a bill designed to prevent unfair business activity by online platform operators to the National Assembly next week, the regulator said in its 2021 policy plan.
Ex-therapist of local triathlon team sentenced to 8 yrs in prison in abuse case
DAEGU -- A former physical therapist of a municipal triathlon team was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for sexually and physically abusing an athlete who took her own life last year.
The Daegu District Court handed down an eight-year prison term and a fine of 10 million won (US$9,090) to Ahn Joo-hyeon, a former therapist of the Gyeongju city government's triathlon team, on charges of fraud, sexual and physical assault, and violation of the Medical Service Act.
Seoul should refrain from 'prioritizing' U.S.-N.K. summit with Biden: U.S. expert
SEOUL -- South Korea should refrain from "prioritizing" a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when it starts working with the new administration on the stalled nuclear issue, a U.S. expert said Friday.
Michael Green, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), made the remark during a virtual forum on the Korea-U.S. alliance, stressing that Biden's team is less likely to respond to such a call, given that it is already loaded with domestic and other issues.
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 400 Friday on the back of tougher virus curbs, but health authorities warned against complacency as they try to further slow down new infections.
The country added 346 more COVID-19 cases, including 314 domestically transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,262, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Korean Air to up stock sale to 3.3 tln won for Asiana acquisition
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Friday it will raise a higher than previously planned amount by selling stocks for its planned acquisition of smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc.
Korean Air plans to sell 3.3 trillion won (US$3 billion) worth of new stocks, which is higher than the originally planned 2.5 trillion won to finance the acquisition of debt-laden Asiana, due to its soaring stock price, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Court refuses to cancel seizure of annex to ex-President Chun's house
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday rejected a request to cancel the seizure of a building owned by former President Chun Doo-hwan's family in western Seoul.
The Seoul Administrative Court issued the ruling in response to an October 2018 lawsuit filed by one of Chun's daughters-in-law, surnamed Lee, who claimed the seizure of the annex inside
S. Korean, Costa Rican leaders discuss partnerships on coronavirus, green projects
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Costa Rican counterpart, Carlos Alvarado, had phone discussions Friday on the COVID-19 pandemic and other major issues including efforts to promote a green and emissions-free economy, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Alvarado expressed his gratitude to South Korea for support related to the antivirus fight.
Finance ministry faces tough calls over further spending amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry has increasingly found itself in hot water over growing calls to dig deeper into state coffers in response to the pandemic-caused economic slump, as it is wary of the country's ballooning debt.
A row over the finance ministry's fiscal role reignited this week after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun proposed an idea of introducing a state compensation scheme for business losses over COVID-19.
