S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
09:35 January 23, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rose back to above 400 on Saturday, health authorities said.
The country added 431 more COVID-19 cases, including 403 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,692, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.
The number of new infections was tallied at 404 on Wednesday and 401 the following day. It then fell to 346 on Friday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword