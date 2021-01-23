Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

3 more service members diagnosed with coronavirus: defense ministry

11:42 January 23, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean service members have been newly confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the total caseload in the military to 543, the defense ministry announced Saturday.

Two Air Force soldiers in a base in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, have been diagnosed with the virus while in quarantine following a report of confirmed cases, the ministry said. A total of 15 infections have been reported so far in the installation.

Another solider at an Army unit in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, has also tested positive.

The new cases increased the number of infections in the military to 543 as of 10 a.m. on Saturday. Of them, 21 soldiers are in medical treatment, with the others fully cured.

3 more service members diagnosed with coronavirus: defense ministry - 1

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK