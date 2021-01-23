Go to Contents
Fishing boat flooded near Geoje Island, rescue operation under way

17:19 January 23, 2021

GEOJE, South Korea, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- A rescue operation was under way in waters off Geoje Island on Saturday after a fishing boat carrying 10 crew members was flooded, authorities said.

The 339-ton vessel was flooded at around 4 p.m. in waters off 1.11 kilometers southeast of the island, located some 400 km south of Seoul, according to the Coast Guard.

Seven of the crew members have been rescued and search operations are under way to find the three others, it said.
